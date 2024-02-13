U.S. Stone Mining Industry Research Report 2024 Investment In Passenger Rail, Highways, Bridges, Ports And Waterways To Benefit Stone Miners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stone Mining in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Stoner miners are highly susceptible to infrastructure investment and general changes in construction activity. Industry-relevant infrastructure investment slowed in recent years, hindering stone miners' growth. A booming housing market in 2020 and 2021 offset slow growth from infrastructure construction. Merger and acquisition activity increased in the past five years as large companies looked to expand their reach and vertically integrate their businesses.
Stone miners' profit fell as COVID-19-induced supply chain woes increased steel and oil prices, making it more expensive to purchase and operate heavy machinery. Industry-wide revenue inched upward at a CAGR of 0.1% to $20 billion over the past five years, including a 3.5% decline in 2023 as the residential construction market gets hammered by rising interest rates.
Operators in the Stone Mining industry develop mine sites; mine and quarry dimension stone (i.e. rough blocks or slabs of stone); mine and quarry crushed and broken stone, such as granite and limestone; or beneficiate stone by crushing, grinding, washing, screening, pulverizing and sizing.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company Coverage
Vulcan Materials Company Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Lafargeholcim MDU Resources Group Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
