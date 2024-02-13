Offshore Greens Unveils Revolutionary Kelp-Based Superfood

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANCHESTER, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore Greens

is proud to announce the launch of its pioneering nutrition product, a first-of-its-kind kelp-based supplement designed to transform your health and wellness routine with the power of the sea. Drawing on the unparalleled nutritional profile of kelp, Offshore Greens is setting a new standard in the health supplement market, offering a potent, all-natural source of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Whole Body Blend

Whole Body and Chai Blend

A LEAP FORWARD IN SUSTAINABLE NUTRITION

Offshore Greens' latest offering harnesses the natural abundance of kelp, a superfood known for its high content of iodine, calcium, and antioxidants. This kelp-based nutrition product is not only rich in essential nutrients but also aligns with the brand's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Sourced from pristine waters, the kelp used in Offshore Greens' product is harvested with eco-friendly methods, ensuring minimal impact on marine ecosystems.

THE BENEFITS OF KELP - THE

SUPERFOOD OF THE SEA

The kelp used by Offshore GreensTM has significant human and planetary health benefits. The Marine Collagen line up kelp of choice is sugar kelp, scientifically known as

saccharina latissima, and mimics ocean-grown collagen helping with your hair, skin, nail and joint health .

Beyond the collagen, kelp continues to provide benefits from its natural abundance of iodine including thyroid management helping to stabilize hormones .

Consumer environmental activism allows you to make a knowing impact on both you and your planet's future through the purchase and support of Offshore GreensTM.

HOW IS THE KELP HARVESTED?

The kelp is harvested by hand in Machias, ME. Using a small boat, submerged lines off of which the kelp grows and a small team, the farmers hook the kelp and attach it to a winch arm of their vessel. Once on land, the kelp is hung to dry before being pulverized and ground into a thin, fine powder. By growing kelp in coastal farms, we are able to capture carbon and send certain amounts of the grown kelp to be sunk while also allowing the wild grown kelp to do its thing uninterrupted.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Offshore Greens are a simple and sustainable whole body nutrition

blend comprised of regenerative organic kelp , plant-based

protein , mushrooms

and natural vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The Offshore blends are packed with protein and collagen to fuel your body while also supporting its recovery, gut health, clarity and most importantly, longevity.

AVAILABLE NOW

For more information about Offshore Greens and its new kelp-based nutrition product, visit offshoregreens .

