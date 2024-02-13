DB Roberts Announces Key Promotions, Leadership Changes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DB Roberts announces promotions of key personnel within its organizational leadership structure. Kelly Loeb has been appointed to Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations and Lisa Breton has been named Vice President of Supply Chain.

Robert Clapp, President and CEO for DB Roberts and Heilind Electronics, expressed enthusiasm about the promotions.“Kelly and Lisa bring with them a wealth of industry, tactical, and strategic experience, which they will leverage to propel DB Roberts forward into the next phase of our company's evolution.”

Kelly began her journey with DB Roberts in 1996 as an Inside Sales Representative. Over the years, she has made significant contributions in various capacities, including Marketing and Sales Management, most recently serving as the Vice President of Sales. Her efforts in building a robust sales management team and enhancing the company's sales and operational frameworks have been pivotal.

Lisa Breton's tenure with the organization started in 2001 at Heilind Electronics, transitioning to DB Roberts in 2006 as Purchasing Manager. Following her initial role, Lisa ascended through several key positions, including Supplier Business Manager and Director of Supplier Relations. Her leadership has been crucial in managing supplier relations and maintaining inventory levels during periods of supply chain volatility.

Celebrating its 42nd year, DB Roberts is a leader in fastener distribution to customers across North America. These strategic promotions recognize the exceptional contributions of Kelly Loeb and Lisa Breton and align with DB Roberts' vision for growth and operational excellence. The company looks forward to leveraging their expertise to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring continued success and value for customers and stakeholders.

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts ( ) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, hardware, components, shielding, and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X (formerly Twitter) .

Attachments



DB Roberts Announces Key Promotions, Leadership Changes DB Roberts Announces Key Promotions, Leadership Changes

CONTACT: Laura Murphy DB Roberts ...