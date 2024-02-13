Thine Introduces Camera Cable Extension Kit For Raspberry Pi Camera Modules For The Latest V3 Camera And Pi 5 Computer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THine THSER102 Camera Kit Provides True Plug & Play Camera Extension to Enable Developers to Physically Move the Raspberry Pi Camera far from the Computer Board

- Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect of THine Solutions, Inc CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- THine Introduces a New Camera Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi Camera Modules Supporting the Latest V3 Camera and Pi 5 ComputerThe Kit Provides True Plug & Play Camera Extension to Enable Developers to Physically Move the Raspberry Pi Camera far from the Computer BoardApplications include embedded vision systems, proof of concept and software development platform development for AI and IoT vision systems, medical scopes, AR/VR systems, barcode scanners, vision assistive glasses, drones, surveillance cameras, biometric devices.THine Solutions , Inc. (THine) today announced a new Camera Cable Extension Kit, the THSER102, for Raspberry Pi (RPi) Camera Modules V2/HQ/V3. This new Kit will also support the RPi Global Shutter (GS) camera with upgraded firmware that will be released soon. The THSER102 is available at Amazon, Digi-Key, and multiple Raspberry Pi Authorized Resellers.The THSER102 frees Raspberry Pi Camera Module users from being restricted to the short 15-20 cm FFC (Flexible Flat Cable) typically used to connect the RPi Camera to the Pi Computer. The Kit enables Raspberry Pi Camera Modules to work >10 meters away from the Computer Board using a standard LAN cable assuring the exact same performance as if the Camera Module was directly connected to the Computer through FFC.The THSER102 supports Raspberry Pi's latest Camera Module 3 (12MP Autofocus Camera) as well as their latest Computer Pi 5 (High Performance RPi with 2 Camera Inputs). It also supports older RPi Cameras and Pi Computer Boards including Pi0, Pi0W2, Pi 3B, Pi 3B+ and Pi 4B.Additionally, the THSER102 supports advanced applications by HAT (Hardware Attached on Top) on HAT and 3ch GPIO Extension features. For example, HAT on HAT allows to use other HAT board(s) with the THSER102 at the same time. 3ch GPIO Extension allows to extend GPIO communication such as controlling Camera Module gimbal.“Thanks to market feedback about our previous model THSER101 from the Raspberry Pi community, we were able to develop new features that will help many different Raspberry Pi Camera Module applications,” said Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect of THine Solutions, Inc.“We use and maximize the performance of our own SerDes IC parts to optimize the Kit's user experience. Now that the Kit supports the latest Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 and Pi 5 Computer with many advanced features, we are very excited that the THSER102 can help numerous Raspberry Pi Camera Module users to make their projects easier to complete.”THSER102 Key Features✓Supporting Raspberry Pi 5 in addition to previous models including Pi 4 Model B and other Pi boards.✓Supporting Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 in addition to previous Camera Modules including V2 and HQ Camera Modules.✓>10-meter Extension with Standard LAN Cable.✓Plug & Play – All Startup Hardware Enclosed and No Software Configuration Needed.✓Advanced Applications SupportedHAT on HAT3ch GPIO Extension✓20% Lower Power Consumption than Previous Model THSER101.AvailabilityThe THSER102 is available for purchase at Amazon, Digi-Key, and multiple Raspberry Pi Authorized Resellers. For detailed product information including buy-now links, visit:About THine: THine Solutions, Inc. (TSI), headquartered in Santa Clara, CA is a subsidiary of THine Electronics, Inc. (TYO: 6769), a Japanese company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. TSI is responsible for worldwide sales and marketing of our THS Series Kit Solutions including THEIA-CAMTM Family, as well as for sales and marketing of THine IC products in the Americas, EMEA, and India territories. | Our products target embedded camera systems that require smart image processing and high-speed data transmission. Our combination of ICs, Solution reference designs, design tools, and design support provides a unique value to small, medium, and large customers. | We offer Image Signal Processor (ISP) ICs and reference designs to use these ICs in our THEIA-CAMTM camera solutions. Our THEIA-CAMTM supports various Operating Systems including Windows®, macOS®, AndroidTM, and Linux®, and various platforms including Raspberry Pi, Jetson, i.MX 8M families, and MediaTek Genio platform. We also have Camera Development Tools to support customizing ISP firmware development. | Our SerDes ICs support various interfaces including our own proprietary V-by-One® HS high-speed transmission protocol that is the de facto standard driving television displays, LVDS (Open LDI), MIPI CSI-2, and Parallel (LVCMOS). | End product markets we serve include medical scopes, AR/VR systems, barcode scanners, vision assistive glasses, multifunction printers, drones, surveillance cameras, biometric devices, body cams, USB webcams, surgical microscopes, high-resolution displays, and automotive infotainment systems. | TSI supports fulfilment directly and through our distribution partners including Arrow Asia, Avnet, and Digi-Key. Website: .THine, V-by-One, and their logos are registered trademarks of THine Electronics, Inc. Other trademarks, service marks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

