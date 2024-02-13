Carrom Challenger’S Trophy 2023-2024: Sri Lankan Chamara, Maldives' Ali Fight Back To Record Victories

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Gihan Chamara of Sri Lanka and (SRI) and Ibrahim Hujaan Ali of Maldives enjoyed smooth sailing cruising to victories in their respective first-round matches of the Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger's Trophy 2023-2024 being played here on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan quickly settled down and charged to a quick 25-0, 25-12 win against India's Sanjay Desai to advance to the second round of the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA)-organised Rs 7 lakh prize-money event being played at the Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar on Tuesday.

On an adjacent board, Ali faced a bit of opposition from India's Habiboddin S. Shaikh but managed to produce some brilliant efforts to carve out a deserving 23-13, 25-5 win to also move ahead.

However, Hassan Nazim of Maldives was not as fortunate and after taking the first crash out, lost to India's Sudhir Mahapure in three sets at 23-1, 6-25, 8-25 in another first-round encounter.

Meanwhile, Indian contenders Anant Bhute and Dinesh Pol gallantly fought back to record come-from-behind victories. Bhute narrowly lost the first set but played with greater determination in the next two to defeat compatriot Ashok Gangavane 15-17, 15-8, 25-1.

Pol also suffered a setback against countryman Pinkesh Karia, losing the opening set. But, he bounced back in style to pocket the next two sets to complete a deserving 9-15, 20-4, 11-10 victory and progress to the second round.

Results – Rourd-1:

Gihan Chamara (SRI) bt Sanjay Desai (IND) 25-0, 25-12; Dinesh Pol (IND) bt Pinkesh Karia (IND) 9-15, 20-4, 11-10; Ibrahim Hujaan Ali (MDV) bt Habiboddin S. Shaikh (IND) 23-13, 25-5; Sudhir Mahapure (IND) bt Hassan Nazim (MDV) 1-23, 25-6, 25-8; Anant Bhute (IND) bt Ashok Gangavane (IND) 15-17, 15-8, 25-1; Fayyaz Shaikh (IND) bt Somaskandan Vancheeswaran (IND) 25-11, 7-15, 25-0; Muzafar Shaikh (IND) bt Srinivas Kedar (IND) 14-6, 15-16, 17-15; Ravi Waghmare (IND) bt Ajay Mohite (IND) 18-6, 6-14, 19-2; Prakash Solanki (IND) bt Tushar Bhoir (IND) 19-5, 20-14; Sarthak Kerkar (IND) bt S. Nazeer (IND) 17-15, 11-8; Sandeep Jogale (IND) bt Anil Bodhare (IND) 9-11, 24-0, 25-2.

--IANS

bsk/