The Highly Anticipated L.O.L. Surprise! Loves CRAYOLA Collaboration Hits Retailers Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MGA Entertainment introduces new lineup including L.O.L. Surprise! Loves CRAYOLA Tots and an imaginative L.O.L. Surprise! Loves CRAYOLA Color Me Studio

LOS ANGELES, and EASTON, Penn., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Late in 2023, MGA Entertainment (MGA) and Crayola proudly announced a multi-year licensing agreement for MGA Entertainment to produce and distribute Crayola-inspired dolls and licensed merchandise globally under its L.O.L. Surprise!TM Loves brand. The all-new L.O.L. Surprise! Loves CRAYOLA line-up popped up in toy aisles this month with the cutest, color-filled, limited-edition tots and a giant crayon-shaped L.O.L. Surprise!TM Loves CRAYOLATM Color Me StudioTM, poised to become the season's must-have collection.

Tailored for Spring baskets and year-round joy, the new L.O.L. Surprise! Loves CRAYOLA Tots line introduces nine captivating characters, each revealing seven surprises upon unboxing. Each tot's ball and style match an iconic Crayola color, making every reveal an exciting experience. Elevating artistic expression to new heights, the L.O.L. Surprise! Loves CRAYOLA Color Me Studio encourages kids and collectors alike to be their most creative selves. The Color Me Studio features eight giant crayon capsules with an entire art studio inside, perfect for designing fresh fashions for the tot dolls. Each of the capsules comes with four genuine Crayola crayons, an abundance of surprises, adorable accessories, and 20 paper fashions to design and make your own looks.

“We are thrilled to see this partnership come to fruition with the first collection of L.O.L. Surprise! Loves CRAYOLA tots and Color Me Studio,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment.“Fans love L.O.L. Surprise! largely because of the brand's commitment to creativity and expression. For the same reasons, Crayola is a family household name. We eagerly anticipate the boundless creativity that this collaboration will inspire."

As the partnership blossoms, MGA Entertainment and Crayola have ambitious plans to sublicense the Crayola-themed doll line designs into a comprehensive cross-category program. This program will encompass children's apparel, accessories, home decor, beauty products, and party supplies set to hit retail channels this spring.

“This exciting collaboration with L.O.L. Surprise! will delight children and engage their imaginations while expanding our portfolio of lifestyle products that will inspire creativity, celebrate individuality, and promote self-expression in all ages,” said Rich Wuerthele, Crayola President & CEO.

This new collection, a fusion of two creative powerhouses, marks another milestone in the expansion of the L.O.L. Surprise! Loves brand portfolio, allowing L.O.L. Surprise! to grow through high-level partnerships with global, best-in-class partnerships. The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Crayola collection joins the growing portfolio of new releases from L.O.L. Surprise! that are aimed at engaging both kids and kidults.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes ®, Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseTM , Fluffie StuffiezTM , Na! Na! Na! SurpriseTM , Micro Games of AmericaTM, Baby born® Surprise and Zapf Creation® . For more information, please visit us at or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads , Instagram and Facebook .

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, PA and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. For more information, visit or join the community at .

L.O.L. Surprise!TM Loves CRAYOLATM Color Me StudioTM L.O.L. Surprise! Loves CRAYOLA Tots

