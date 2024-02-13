World Bank Officials Evaluate Waste Management Facilities Coming Up In Kerala

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Feb 13 (IANS) Officials of the World Bank's Social and Communication wings visited local bodies in Kannur and Wayanad Districts to evaluate the solid waste management facilities coming up under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project being implemented with World Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank aid.

The World Bank delegation was led by Mridula Singh, Social Development Specialist.

The delegation visited various waste management facilities at two places in Wayanad District and at three places in Kannur District.

After making on-the-spot assessments they held discussions with top state government officials and elected representatives.

Last month, officials of the World Bank's environmental wing had visited various local bodies in the state to evaluate the environmental safeguards of various facilities under the project.

--IANS

sg/rad