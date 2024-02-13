               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

World Bank Officials Evaluate Waste Management Facilities Coming Up In Kerala


2/13/2024 8:15:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Feb 13 (IANS) Officials of the World Bank's Social and Communication wings visited local bodies in Kannur and Wayanad Districts to evaluate the solid waste management facilities coming up under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project being implemented with World Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank aid.

The World Bank delegation was led by Mridula Singh, Social Development Specialist.

The delegation visited various waste management facilities at two places in Wayanad District and at three places in Kannur District.

After making on-the-spot assessments they held discussions with top state government officials and elected representatives.

Last month, officials of the World Bank's environmental wing had visited various local bodies in the state to evaluate the environmental safeguards of various facilities under the project.

--IANS

sg/rad

MENAFN13022024000231011071ID1107846048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search