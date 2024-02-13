Navy To Get 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said that the Navy will get 11 'Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) System.

The ministry said that it has inked a MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad for the project.

“This contract is for procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment and accessories for the Indian Navy under Buy (Indian- IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 2269.54 crore,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the Shakti EW System is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

“The Shakti EW System is capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implementing counter measures in dense electromagnetic environments,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the project will generate employment of two and half lakh man-days over a period of four years with participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

