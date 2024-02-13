Expanding Managed IT Services Provider, CCS, Recognized On CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CCS has been named to CRN's MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.

- Jay WhitchurchHAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Custom Computer Specialists , (“CCS”), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CCS to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.“We are honored to not only be recognized by CRN as a top managed services provider for the seventh consecutive year, but to also be included in the Elite 150 category,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS.“The CCS team takes great pride in providing exceptional service and guidance to our clients. As we continue to grow, we will remain steadfastly dedicated to our clients' success and to delivering industry-leading solutions.”The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.CCS is recognized throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest for providing exceptional service and strategic guidance to their clients. Their dedicated team of best-and-brightest engineers and technology experts provide managed support services that are designed to address each client's unique needs, including Managed Security, Managed IT Support, Disaster Recovery as a Service, and virtual CIO/CISO services.Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at .About CCSCCS is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for managed services, cybersecurity, software, cloud, strategic planning, and network design and implementation. CCS' goal is simple - to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they want to be. Founded in 1979, our knowledge and experience make CCS a leading and trusted partner of small-and-mid-sized businesses, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, government agencies, and corporations across the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic.With over 400 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; and Raleigh, NC. We strongly believe in“Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; CRN North America“Elite 150”,“Elite 250” and“Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at .About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company...

MaryAnn Benzola

Custom Computer Specialists

+1 631-761-1465

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn