Japan Provides New Food Assistance Support For Vulnerable People In Zimbabwe

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Government of Japan today provided a US$1.36 million (¥200,000,000) contribution to the United Nations World Food Programme that will help provide critical food assistance for over 40,000 vulnerable people in Zimbabwe.

Japan's timely contribution, totalling 1,304 metric tonnes of cereals, pulses, and vegetable oil, will support food-insecure communities during the upcoming 2024/25 lean season-from October this year to March next year-ensuring the most vulnerable families receive essential assistance in time.

"Japan is committed to supporting communities in need of emergency food assistance. I hope that this assistance will help vulnerable people to overcome the current crisis,” said H.E. Mr Shinichi Yamanaka, the Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe.

Through the Lean Season Assistance, WFP compliments the Government of Zimbabwe's Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, which aims to mitigate household food stock depletion, minimise harmful coping mechanisms, and prevent the most vulnerable people from falling deeper into food insecurity.

"We appreciate the generosity of the Government of Japan, as this donation will significantly contribute to our efforts in alleviating hunger and improving the lives of those most in need,” said Francesca Erdelmann, WFP's Representative and Country Director.“The coming lean season could see more people requiring food assistance due to the impact of El Niño.

Japan's contribution will go a long way to ensure we can help communities.”

The El Niño phenomenon will have significant consequences for food and nutrition security across the region.

Communities affected will have lower harvests and fewer livelihood opportunities, culminating in a deeper and earlier 2024/2025 lean season.

Japan is a long-standing partner of WFP's assistance in Zimbabwe. Since 2019, Japan has contributed over US$25.5 million to WFP-supported food assistance and resilience-building for vulnerable communities in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).