Light Aircraft Crashes In Malaysia

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Feb 13 (IANS) A light aircraft crashed in Kapar, Klang of Selangor State in Malaysia on Tuesday, local media reported.
Confirming the incident to Malaysian news agency, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that there are no details yet because "we have only seen the tail of the aircraft," Xinhua news agency reported,
The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia is investigating the crash and will issue a press statement soon.
