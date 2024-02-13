               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Light Aircraft Crashes In Malaysia


2/13/2024 6:00:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Feb 13 (IANS) A light aircraft crashed in Kapar, Klang of Selangor State in Malaysia on Tuesday, local media reported.

Confirming the incident to Malaysian news agency, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that there are no details yet because "we have only seen the tail of the aircraft," Xinhua news agency reported,

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia is investigating the crash and will issue a press statement soon.

--IANS

int/svn

MENAFN13022024000231011071ID1107845483

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search