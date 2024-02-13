Carbon Robotics Adds New Capabilities To Meet 'Strong Global Demand' For Laserweeder Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Carbon Robotics has launched the Track LaserWeeder, a new model of its LaserWeeder, and two software enhancements: spatial data intelligence in the Carbon Ops Center and multi-language support in the iPad operator app.

By incorporating these advancements, Carbon Robotics not only addresses the diverse needs of farmers in various regions but also empowers them with actionable farm data, aligning seamlessly with the evolving demands of agriculture.

Paul Mikesell, CEO and founder of Carbon Robotics, says:“We are excited to introduce the new Track LaserWeeder unit and software upgrades that will further improve the efficiency and capabilities of our industry-leading LaserWeeder for growers.

“Our customers laser weeded for more than 50,000 total hours last year across more than 100 different crops, capturing major savings in weed control costs and reporting substantial increases in crop yield and quality.”

The Track LaserWeeder offers a custom track system built in collaboration with Soucy and GK Machine and was designed with growers to extend the LaserWeeder's usability across diverse soil types, including muck soil.

