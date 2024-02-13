KAZO Launches Its SS\'24 Collection Alongside Brand Icon Janhvi Kapoor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) February 13, 2024: Ushering in the new era of KAZO 2.0, the iconic fashion brand celebrated for its versatile designs and unparalleled quality, launches its Spring Summer 2024 collection with the Brand Ambassador Janhvi Kapoor. Through this collaboration, Janhvi not only showcases the versatility of the brand but also embodies the essence of empowerment and individuality that it aspires to offer the customers.



Presenting a vibrant yet elegant color palette that captures the essence of romance and sophistication, the SSâ€TM24 collection is a celebration of femininity. From a stunning array of printed co-ord sets, elegant shirts, statement blazers, floral tops, trendy trousers, to captivating dresses for both comfort and style. This collection, effortlessly infused with Janhviâ€TMs charm, offers plenty of styling options, whether you are immersing glamour into social gatherings, soaking up the summer sun, or making strides on the corporate runway. Janhvi Kapoor\'s unique flair, blended with KAZO\'s style evolution, adds a special touch to these selected pieces.



Announcing the Spring Summer 2024 collection, Divya Aggarwal, Creative Director, KAZO said â€œWe are thrilled to announce KAZO 2.0 with Janhvi Kapoor as our style muse, the SS â€TM24 collection promises to showcase versatile styles and elevated fashion, seamlessly blending work, social, and glamour aesthetics. It\'s a celebration of diverse moments, infused with elegance and sophistication. From bold silhouettes to intricate details, every piece embodies Janhvi\'s distinct style and KAZO\'s dedication to superior craftsmanship. Departing from its party-focused identity, KAZO 2.0 is extending a warm invitation to all to join us in embracing this era of elevated clothing.â€



Adding to the excitement Siddhant Aggarwal, Director of Operations, KAZO said, â€œWe are very happy to have Janhvi Kapoor as the face for our Spring Summer â€TM24 collection. Her presence embodies the essence of our brand and will undoubtedly boost our online and offline endeavors. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in engaging with our diverse customer base, propelling us towards greater heights in the fashion industry.â€



This collection features BCI cotton alongside a variety of natural fabrics such as linen, viscose, cotton gauze, blended linen, and textured dobbies, showcasing KAZO\'s commitment to integrating eco-conscious elements into its creations. The exquisite collection is available across KAZO\'s website, mobile app, and various e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, Tata CliQ, Flipkart, and Shoppers Stop. You can discover the collection in stores across India.



KAZO devotes meticulous attention to crafting each piece, ensuring that every woman experiences the perfect fusion of confidence and comfort. The fashion narratives of KAZO seamlessly resonate with Janhvi\'s own sentiments â€“ embodying empowerment, comfort, and readiness to shine on any occasion.





About KAZO:



KAZO is a prominent women\'s fashion brand that embodies the essence of the modern trendsetting woman through its impeccable designs. The brand represents a fusion of style and sophistication, offering an extensive array of attire and accessories, including Tops, Dresses, Outerwear, Bottom-wear, Co-Ord sets, Jumpsuits, Bags, Accessories, and Fragrances. KAZO seamlessly blends dynamic trends with premium occasion wear, resulting in a collection that reflects individuality, energy, and a vibrant persona. Founded by Deepak Aggarwal on 07.07.07 in Delhi, India, KAZO redefines fast fashion by infusing it with a conscious and practical approach, all while remaining affordable to a diverse range of customers.

