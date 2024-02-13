(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTRE WINS BIG AT IKA/CULINARY OLYMPICS 2024







Representing the UAE's national team - The Emirates Culinary Guild – made up of the country's most prestigious chefs, DWTC's Chef Dwiyanti Cintaningrum brings home three medals after rounds of intense competition with international chefs





Dubai, UAE – 13 February 2024:

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) proudly announces big wins following an outstanding performance at the 2024 edition of one of the world's most coveted culinary competitions, the IKA/Culinary Olympics held in Stuttgart, Germany, last week. Representing the United Arab Emirates, along with a team of the country's finest chefs, as part of The Emirates Culinary Guild,

Dwiyanti Cintaningrum, Pastry Chef at DWTC,

acclaimed for her mastery in pastry arts, clinched a gold medal for Pastry Art and two silver medals in the Pastry Artistic and Pastry Art categories at the event.





The IKA/Culinary Olympics, held every four years since 1900, stands as the pinnacle of culinary excellence, bringing together around 1,800 of the world's most talented culinary artists from 67 different nations. The esteemed event celebrates skill, creativity and sustainability in the culinary workplace, while providing passionate chefs with a unique platform to showcase their expertise across 8,000 menus to a global audience of over 100,000 visitors.





Joining Dwiyanti on this remarkable culinary journey was

DWTC's Executive Sous Chef, Shyju Varghese.

With his unwavering commitment to excellence and culinary ingenuity, Chef Shyju played a pivotal role in the victories, ensuring the quality, depth and flavour of DWTC cuisine.







'We are incredibly proud of Chef Dwiyanti and Chef Shyju's achievements at the IKA/Culinary Olympics,' said

Sethu Menon, Senior Vice President Venue Operations, Dubai World Trade Centre.

'Their talent, dedication, and pursuit of culinary excellence truly embody the core values we cherish at DWTC. With their unwavering commitment and innovative spirit, we had every confidence that they would shine on the world stage, continually elevating DWTC's culinary offerings to new heights'.