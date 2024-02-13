(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Rising Adoption of Precision Irrigation Drives Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components Market to US$ 782.5 Million, with 15.7% CAGR by 2029"Witness the surge in precision irrigation adoption propelling the Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components Market to US$ 782.5 million, with a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during 2023-2029.

Synopsis

Global Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components Market is projected to reach US$ 782.5 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 651 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 2.8% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components market research.

Key manufacturers engaged in the Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components industry include Antelco, Netafim, Jain Irrigation Systems, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, EPC Industries, Hunter Industries, Rivulis Irrigation and Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation, etc. Among those manufacturers, the top 3 players guaranteed % supply worldwide in 2022.

For production bases, global Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components production is dominated by and . The two regions contributed to % production share globally in 2022.

When refers to consumption region, % volume of Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components were sold to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific in 2022. Moreover, China, plays a key role in the whole Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components market and estimated to attract more attentions from industry insiders and investors.

Report Scope

This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.

Request a Sample Copy or Connect for Further Details:



By Company



Antelco

Netafim

Jain Irrigation Systems

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

EPC Industries

Hunter Industries

Rivulis Irrigation

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Elgo Irrigation





Segment by Type



Micro Drippers

Elevated Tank

Shut-off Valve

Filters Others





Segment by Application



Commercial Farm Private Farm





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)





The Agricultural Micro Irrigation Components report covers below items:

Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, type and application)

Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns

Chapter 3: Production Region Distribution and Analysis

Chapter 4: Country Level Sales Analysis

Chapter 5: Product Type Analysis

Chapter 6: Product Application Analysis

Chapter 7: Manufacturers' Outline

Chapter 8: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis

Chapter 9: Market Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 10: Market Conclusions

Chapter 11: Research Methodology and Data Source

Read More Related Research Reports:

Irrigation Components and Kits Market:



Rectal Irrigation Market:



Agricultural Irrigation Pumps Market:



About US:

At 'The Market Reports', we are a trusted market research firm dedicated to empowering businesses with valuable insights and data to drive their success. We offer a wide range of comprehensive market research reports to meet the unique needs of each client. From market analysis and competitive intelligence to consumer behaviour and trend forecasting, we provide the critical information necessary to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. Our goal is to empower our clients with the knowledge they need to drive growth, make strategic investments, and seize new opportunities.

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: Send Email

Phone: +16314071315

Address: SF-29, Sacred World, Wanawadi

City: Pune

State: Maharastra

Country: India

Website:

