Australian Biopharmaceutical Company Cholrem Announces New Treatments For Heart Disease

Doctors are reversing their own Heart Disease with this new treatment and are now recommending it to their patients

Doctors Embrace cyclodextrin as a Game-Changer in Cardiovascular Medicine

- Professor Laurence Guy Howes MB BS PhD FRACP FCSANZCLEAR ISLAND WATERS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking development in the field of cardiology, medical practitioners are hailing a new treatment that not only reverses heart disease but also significantly reduces arterial plaque buildup. CAVADEX , (a form of Beta-Cyclodextrin was first trialed on mice in 2016 Full article ) developed by Australian biopharmaceutical company Cholrem, has emerged as a potent weapon in the fight against the world's leading cause of death, heart disease.Doctors across the United States are witnessing remarkable outcomes with CAVADEX, not only in their patients but also in their own lives. Dr. James Roberts, an esteemed practitioner of Integrative Cardiology, shared his experience with this innovative treatment. "I describe myself as a practitioner of Integrative Cardiology. I learned about CAVADEX one year ago and began to use it in my patients with advanced and recurrent coronary disease, as well as persistent symptoms," remarked Dr. Roberts. (View Dr. Roberts data here )Dr. Roberts expressed his satisfaction with the results, stating, "I've been delighted with the results. Subsequently, I've treated up to 150 of my patients with CAVADEX. I find CAVADEX to be incredibly safe, incredibly effective, and quite cost-effective. With a rapid onset of benefit, CAVADEX is now the most important anti-atherosclerotic therapy in my armamentarium."What sets CAVADEX apart is its ability to remove cholesterol from damaged and narrowed arteries, leading to increased blood flow and reversing arterial disease. Dr. Roberts emphasized the safety and efficacy of CAVADEX, stating, "Now that we have CAVADEX, we can directly remove the plaque. We're pulling cholesterol out of the wall; we're directly reversing the arterial disease. CAVADEX is incredibly safe; you can't hurt anybody with CAVADEX. CAVADEX treatments didn't bother me a bit." see Dr. Roberts full interview hereThis testimonial from Dr. Roberts underscores the transformative potential of CAVADEX in cardiovascular medicine. With its ability to target and eliminate arterial plaque, CAVADEX represents a significant advancement in the treatment of heart disease. Medical practitioners are increasingly recommending CAVADEX to their patients, recognizing it as a game-changer in combating this deadly condition.As the medical community continues to explore and harness the potential of CAVADEX, there is renewed hope for millions of individuals worldwide battling heart disease.

