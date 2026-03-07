Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Announces Major Boost in US Weapons Production

2026-03-07
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that top American defense companies have committed to a major increase in weapons output following discussions at the White House with industry leaders. The meeting focused on accelerating production and expanding the capacity of the U.S. defense sector.

“We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest U.S. Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production Schedules,” Trump said. “They have agreed to quadruple production of the ‘Exquisite Class’ weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity.”

Trump noted that preparations to boost production began three months prior to the meeting, with factories and assembly lines already ramping up for several types of weapons systems.

He also emphasized that the country has “a virtually unlimited supply” of medium and upper-medium grade munitions, which have been employed in operations in Iran and more recently in Venezuela.

Recent media reports have highlighted concerns that U.S. reserves of precision-guided munitions and missile defense interceptors could be under pressure following military operations targeting Iran.

