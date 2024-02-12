Azerbaijan Sees Rise In Price For Some Construction Materials

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan has
seen an increase in prices for some building materials imported
from Russia, Trend reports.
Property expert Ramil Osmanli noted that some construction
materials have gone up in price by 10%.
"The price hike is mainly seen in materials imported from
Russia. Currently, a 15-millimeter plywood costs 20 manat ($11.7).
Some time ago, its price fluctuated between 17-18 manat ($9.9 -
$10.5 ). And the price of 18-millimeter plywood has risen from 21
($12.3) to 24 manat ($14.1). A cube of plank went up in price from
320 ($188) to 345 manat ($202). The price increase was also
recorded for other materials. The main reason for the rise in
prices is the increase in prices of construction materials in
importing countries. Construction materials are mainly imported to
our country from Russia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, South Korea, and
China. Imports from Ukraine have decreased due to the war," he
said.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107843064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.