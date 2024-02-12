Azerbaijan Sees Rise In Price For Some Construction Materials

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan has seen an increase in prices for some building materials imported from Russia, Trend reports.

Property expert Ramil Osmanli noted that some construction materials have gone up in price by 10%.

"The price hike is mainly seen in materials imported from Russia. Currently, a 15-millimeter plywood costs 20 manat ($11.7). Some time ago, its price fluctuated between 17-18 manat ($9.9 - $10.5 ). And the price of 18-millimeter plywood has risen from 21 ($12.3) to 24 manat ($14.1). A cube of plank went up in price from 320 ($188) to 345 manat ($202). The price increase was also recorded for other materials. The main reason for the rise in prices is the increase in prices of construction materials in importing countries. Construction materials are mainly imported to our country from Russia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, South Korea, and China. Imports from Ukraine have decreased due to the war," he said.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel