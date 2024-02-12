US Assures Support To Address Sri Lanka's Food Security Challenges

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The United States has assured support to address Sri Lanka's food security challenges.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie J Chung said the United States continues to support training and financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs and expand trade between both countries.

She expressed these views on X after meeting Trade Minister Nalin Fernando at the Trade Ministry premises, Monday.

Meanwhile, the Trade Ministry quoted the Ambassador as saying that Sri Lanka was making progress in the economic reforms process.

The Minister said that the trade Ministry focuses mainly on decreasing the cost of production, minimizing post-harvest wastage, and enhancing the quality of production which are the main pillars of food security. He also added that Sri Lanka is seeking assistance with new technology to improve production and assistance for SME sector productivity improvement. (Colombo Gazette)