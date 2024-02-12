Angela Karabaic Promoted To President Of Maxwell-Kates, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Maxwell-Kates, An Associa® Company, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mrs. Angela Karabaic to the position of Branch President, effective immediately. With over 30 years of invaluable experience in real estate management, Angela has been an integral part of Maxwell-Kate's executive team, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer.

Karabaic's journey with Maxwell-Kates began as an assistant property manager, where her dedication, fortitude, and unwavering commitment to excellence propelled her through the ranks. Throughout her tenure, Karabaic's focus on operational excellence and fostering client relationships has been unwavering. She has consistently implemented strategic initiatives and best practices, resulting in enhanced efficiency and increased value across the organization. Karabaic's reputation for reliability and excellence precedes her, earning her respect as a trusted leader in the real estate, co-op, and condo management sector.

"Angela's promotion to Branch President is a testament to her exceptional skills and contribution to the branch," said Max Freedman, Regional Vice President, NYC Division of Associa. "Her strategic thinking, strong work ethic and ability to motivate and inspire others have been instrumental in our success. We are confident that under her guidance, MKI will continue to thrive and achieve new heights."

