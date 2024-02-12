New Zealand Visa For Bulgaria, Croatia, Chile, Cypriot, Danish Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, Bulgarian citizens no longer need a visa to enter New Zealand thanks to the implementation of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) system. However, if a Bulgarian visitor's stay in New Zealand is temporary, they must obtain a Bulgarian visa. The NZeTA system went live in July 2019, allowing eligible individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without having to apply for a visa at an embassy. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows for multiple short-term visits, with each stay lasting three months. To obtain an approved eTA for New Zealand via email, you must pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. A smartphone, tablet, computer, or other internet-connected device can be used to complete a New Zealand eTA application form from any location. The application is completed in less than 30 minutes.

Required Documents for Citizens of Bulgarian



Passport – You need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the photo needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CHILE CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

