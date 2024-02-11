               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Belarus, Russia's Bashkortostan Discuss Measures To Support Smes


2/11/2024 3:09:21 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus' Deputy Economy Minister Vladimir Naumovich and senior officials of the Entrepreneurship Department met with a Bashkortostan delegation led by Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Rustem Afzalov, BelTA learned from the press service of the Economy Ministry, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

“The parties exchanged information on measures taken in Belarus and Bashkortostan to stimulate small and medium-sized businesses, increase their production and export potential, and facilitate implementation of investment projects. In addition, the heads of the business promotion authorities discussed the instruments and mechanisms to support entrepreneurs,” the Economy Ministry noted.

At the end of the meeting, Rustem Afzalov invited the Belarusian delegation to take part in the All-Russia Investment Forum Trans-Urals 2024 in June 2024. It was agreed that a B2B session will be organized for Belarusian and Bashkir small businesses during this event.

