Belarus, Russia's Bashkortostan Discuss Measures To Support Smes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus' Deputy Economy Minister Vladimir Naumovich and senior
officials of the Entrepreneurship Department met with a
Bashkortostan delegation led by Minister of Entrepreneurship and
Tourism Rustem Afzalov, BelTA learned from the press service of the
Economy Ministry, Azernews reports, citing
BelTA.
“The parties exchanged information on measures taken in Belarus and
Bashkortostan to stimulate small and medium-sized businesses,
increase their production and export potential, and facilitate
implementation of investment projects. In addition, the heads of
the business promotion authorities discussed the instruments and
mechanisms to support entrepreneurs,” the Economy Ministry
noted.
At the end of the meeting, Rustem Afzalov invited the Belarusian
delegation to take part in the All-Russia Investment Forum
Trans-Urals 2024 in June 2024. It was agreed that a B2B session
will be organized for Belarusian and Bashkir small businesses
during this event.
