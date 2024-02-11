President Ilham Aliyev Always Loyal To People In Many Dangerous Situations And He Protects Interests Of Country - Russian Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has been loyal to the people in many dangerous situations and he is protecting the country's interests, Director General of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia), Igor Korotchenko wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

"The victory of President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev was determined by the will of the people from the beginning. He has been faithful to the people in many dangerous situations and he defends the interests of the country.

The friends of Azerbaijan and heads of states congratulate President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory. We are happy about it too. President Ilham Aliyev is also a friend of the Russian state. Both countries will continue to be partners in political and economic plans," the publication says.

Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

