President Ilham Aliyev Always Loyal To People In Many Dangerous Situations And He Protects Interests Of Country - Russian Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of
Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has been loyal to the people in
many dangerous situations and he is protecting the country's
interests, Director General of the Caspian Institute for Strategic
Studies (Russia), Igor Korotchenko wrote on his social media
account, Trend reports.
"The victory of President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham
Aliyev was determined by the will of the people from the beginning.
He has been faithful to the people in many dangerous situations and
he defends the interests of the country.
The friends of Azerbaijan and heads of states congratulate
President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on his confident
victory. We are happy about it too. President Ilham Aliyev is also
a friend of the Russian state. Both countries will continue to be
partners in political and economic plans," the publication
says.
Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on
February 7.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the
American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the
League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of
electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
