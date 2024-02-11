Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll Shows Extremely High Voter Turnout - Bangladeshi Observer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The high voter
turnout in Azerbaijan's presidential election is an essential
indicator of citizens' active participation in the country's
political life, Bangladeshi MP and international observer for the
election Rana Sohail told Trend .
"Yesterday, we followed the electoral process in Azerbaijan from
start to finish, visiting various polling places. It was a fair,
free, and transparent procedure that totally exceeded our
expectations," he emphasized.
The MP stated that individuals came to the voting places and
freely cast their votes without interference, exhibiting a lively
and cheerful atmosphere.
Sohail also stated that the vote counting process was quite
transparent and systematic, with local observers demonstrating a
high degree of expertise by rigorously complying with set rules and
procedures.
"We also observed that voters remained satisfied with the
process, further emphasizing its transparency, freedom, and
fairness," he added.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev
received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad
Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76
percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
