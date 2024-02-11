Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll Shows Extremely High Voter Turnout - Bangladeshi Observer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The high voter turnout in Azerbaijan's presidential election is an essential indicator of citizens' active participation in the country's political life, Bangladeshi MP and international observer for the election Rana Sohail told Trend .

"Yesterday, we followed the electoral process in Azerbaijan from start to finish, visiting various polling places. It was a fair, free, and transparent procedure that totally exceeded our expectations," he emphasized.

The MP stated that individuals came to the voting places and freely cast their votes without interference, exhibiting a lively and cheerful atmosphere.

Sohail also stated that the vote counting process was quite transparent and systematic, with local observers demonstrating a high degree of expertise by rigorously complying with set rules and procedures.

"We also observed that voters remained satisfied with the process, further emphasizing its transparency, freedom, and fairness," he added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

