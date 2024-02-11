Samantha Ruth Prabhu Resumes Work After Myositis Battle

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was earlier diagnosed with Myositis, has resumed work. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared that she is back to work.

She also shared that she was“completely jobless” ever since she announced taking a break from acting. The 'Super Deluxe' actress further shared that she will be working on a health podcast. The podcast will debut next week.

“Yes, I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was so completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast. It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really, really love. I am extremely passionate about and I am very excited that it is releasing next week. I hope that some of you really find it extremely useful. And, I think I have enjoyed making this (sic),” she said.

The actress had announced break from acting in July last year, after she wrapped up the shoot for the Indian counterpart of the streaming series 'Citadel'.

At the time, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared with her followers that she will be prioritising her health in the coming months.

“And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn't know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud...Thank you for the role of a lifetime... i.e. until you write me the next (sic),” she said.

Samantha was last seen in the theatrical film 'Kushi' opposite Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda.

