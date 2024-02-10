Thingsflow's AI Chatbot Becomes Global, Featured On Google Play

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Feb 11 (IANS) An artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by Thingsflow, a South Korean startup, has been selected as Global Featured on Google Play for the first time as a Korean chatbot service, the company said on Sunday.

Thingsflow's Hellobot is a first-generation AI chatbot platform where anyone can easily create and distribute chatbots with unique expertise, such as love tarot, personality and psychological analysis, fortune telling and others.

With the selection as Global Featured on Google Play, Hellobot is now available to overseas users in Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia., reports Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean company said it will work to increase global demand for its chat-based content in the global market.

"We are delighted to introduce the beloved Hellobot from Korea to the global market. Leveraging AI, we aim to become the first B2C chatbot company to achieve profitability," Thingsflow CEO Lee Suji said.

Established in 2017, Thingsflow operates within its platform various services, which involve content creation, such as Hellobot, chat-based game Storyplay and private couples application Between.

