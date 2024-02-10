Pwc Hosts 'Tax And Legal Seminar' On Regulatory Changes In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

PwC Middle East in Egypt organised its annual Tax and Legal seminar, with the theme“Navigating Tomorrow's Opportunities”, and welcomed senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, General Authority of Investment, Customs Authority, Egypt Tax Authority, and various Egyptian businesses and enterprises.

The seminar focused on the tax transformation and regulatory changes that are taking place in the country's tax landscape. PwC Middle East experts shared the latest updates and developments in the Tax and Legal industry, covering topics such as new investment updates and incentives, VAT & Customs Duties, Transfer Pricing, ESG, Indirect tax updates, technology transformation and more.

The seminar also provided a platform for open dialogue with regulatory bodies and experts to discuss the needs and challenges of the market. Among the attendees were the Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, the Head of the Tax Authority, Rasha Abdelaal, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Ramy Youssef, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Ehab Abou Eish, the Deputy Minister for Economic Zone, Ibrahim Mostafa, and an Advisor to the Ministry of Finance, Yasser Taymour.

The seminar explored the emerging opportunities in the business fields, especially in light of the current business and economic regulations. It also examined the recent tax legislation updates and their implications for commercial opportunities, as well as the VAT and Customs duties, and the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.

Sherif Shawki, CPA – Middle East Tax and Legal Services Clients and Markets Leader and Kuwait and Egypt Country Tax Leader, PwC Middle East, commented:“The annual Tax and Legal Seminar in Egypt is a collaborative effort to empower businesses with the latest industry updates and help them address the pressing challenges in the field with practical solutions from our experts.”

PwC's Egypt Tax Seminar is an annual event that aims to engage senior government officials, CEOs and CFOs of multinationals and large organisations, heads of authorities and industry experts on the recent developments in the economic, tax, and legal landscape in Egypt.