BTC/USD Signal Today - 9/02: Pressure On (Video & Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Bitcoin experienced a slight rally during the early hours of Thursday, signaling a continued upward trajectory.

Short-term pullbacks present potential buying opportunities, reflecting the prevailing bullish sentiment in the market.

This is a market that certainly has a lot of momentum, and that is typically what drives most crypto anyway. Because of this, I think we have further to go to say the least.

The recent surge in Bitcoin's value was largely fueled by anticipation surrounding the release of the ETF. Following this event, a subsequent market sell-off occurred, but traders are now placing their bets on Bitcoin's resurgence. The pivotal question remains whether the $50,000 resistance level can be breached, with the $48,000 mark also serving as a significant barrier.

Expectations suggest that short-term pullbacks will be met with buying interest, potentially propelling the market towards the $52,000 level. However, surpassing this point may lead to a more sustained buy-and-hold approach. Nonetheless, overcoming the existing resistance levels poses a challenge, considering the market's prolonged period of overextension.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started ETF, Now What?

The recent introduction of the ETF has facilitated easier shorting of the Bitcoin market, with institutional involvement tempering its historically volatile nature. Despite this, the practical application of Bitcoin by institutions remains uncertain, contributing to ongoing speculative fervor. While concerns persist regarding the cryptocurrency's viability in the long term, current market dynamics indicate a willingness among investors to engage in speculative trading.

For those considering involvement in the market, following the prevailing momentum and adopting a buying strategy may prove beneficial. However, selling Bitcoin with the intention of generating significant returns remains a prospect for the future, as the market continues to operate within its characteristic momentum-driven environment. This market is one that you have to be very careful in though, as the volatility can cause massive losses quite quickly. This is especially true if you are using leverage in the CFD markets . Be careful....

Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.