UAE: Three Armed Forces Members Killed In A Terrorist Act In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Three members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force were killed and two others were injured in a terrorist act in Somalia, the UAE Defense Ministry announced Saturday.

They were killed while fulfilling their mission to train and qualify the Somali Armed Forces as part of a bilateral agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Somalia, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry added that the United Arab Emirates continues to coordinate and cooperate with the Somali government in investigating the heinous terrorist act.

It offered condolences to families of those killed and wished speedy recovery for the injured. (end)

skm









MENAFN10022024000071011013ID1107836494