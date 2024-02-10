Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Family Shares Crucial Information; Here's What They Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday morning. According to sources close to the actor, he was feeling uneasy, prompting his admission to the hospital for treatment. However, his family, including his son Mimoh Chakraborty, has described it as a routine checkup.

Mimoh Chakraborty informed indianexpress, "He (Mithun Chakraborty) is 100 percent fine and it's a routine checkup."

Officials from the Kolkata hospital where Mithun is undergoing treatment stated that the actor had undergone an MRI, with further tests currently being conducted. The hospital spokesperson mentioned, "Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later."

The actor, who was in Kolkata for the filming of Shastri, was brought to the hospital around 10:30 am. A doctor at the hospital mentioned that the reports of the MRI are awaited, and Mithun is under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist.

Mithun Chakraborty, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, in January 2024.

Expressing his happiness over his father's achievement, Mimoh Chakraborty stated, "I have no words to describe this feeling of euphoria and joy. It is such an honor to feel this moment of pride... Dad is truly deserving of this award and I am so grateful to our government and institutions for honoring dad with this prestigious award. I am so grateful and full of joy right now. Touchwood."

Mithun Chakraborty, known for his versatile roles in various Indian languages, expressed his disbelief upon receiving the Padma Bhushan. In a video message, he said, "After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honor... It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love."

Mithun Chakraborty is among the 17 Padma Bhushan recipients honored that year, reflecting his significant contributions to the Indian film industry and culture.