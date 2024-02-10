Azerbaijan, Cuba Discuss Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Ambassador to Cuba Ruslan Rzayev met with the Deputy
Prime Minister, Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Ricardo
Cabrisas, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan
Embassy in Cuba.
The sides touched upon historic friendly relations between
Azerbaijan and Cuba. The meeting discussed the development of
economic cooperation and the assessment of mutual trade
opportunities.
It was also emphasized that there are prospects for cooperation
in the fields of health care, tourism, agriculture, renewable
energy, and information technologies.
At the end, they exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual
interest.
