Azerbaijan, Cuba Discuss Economic Cooperation


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Ambassador to Cuba Ruslan Rzayev met with the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Embassy in Cuba.

The sides touched upon historic friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba. The meeting discussed the development of economic cooperation and the assessment of mutual trade opportunities.

It was also emphasized that there are prospects for cooperation in the fields of health care, tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and information technologies.

At the end, they exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.

