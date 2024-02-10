PM Modi Lauds Mps For Taking 30% Pay Cut During Covid, Says 17Th Lok Sabha Saw 97% Productivity

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Parliamentarians on Saturday for setting new benchmarks in House proceedings and leading the nation by example.

Addressing the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Modi said that this has been one of the most productive sessions and the lawmakers "deserve due applause for this".

The Prime Minister also thanked the lawmakers cutting across party lines for taking 30 per cent salary cut during the Covid-19 pandemic, thus helping the nation tide over the "crisis of the century".

"I want to thank the members for agreeing to donate 30 per cent of their salary to help the citizens and the nation,” Modi said amid thumping of desks by the lawmakers.

The Prime Minister said that the main motto of this government has been 'Reform, Perform and Transform', as his government in its two terms took many 'game-changing' initiatives to create a robust and stable economy.

He also commended the Lok Sabha Speaker (Om Birla) for dealing with the chaos and disruption in the House -- apparently caused by the rival parties -- with a smiling face.

Modi then patted the lawmakers' back for giving away subsidised food in the Parliament canteen and bringing it at par with the common citizens.

“We decided to go for the same rates in the Parliament canteen, but you never protested. I want to thank you all," Modi said.

Speaking on the discussion on Ram Temple construction, the Prime Minister listed out many of the government's life-changing schemes.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Satypal Singh had moved the motion for discussion on Ram Temple construction and Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

Addressing the Lower House, Satyapal Singh said,“Wherever there is Ram, there is religion. Those who protect dharma get the protection from Lord, but those harbour ill-intentions get decimated at the end.”

Slamming the Congress, he said that the grand old party was itself to blame for its 'pitiable' condition.

“Congress' fortunes have diminished to such a level because they always questioned and rejected the incarnation of Lord Ram," he said.

--IANS

mukesh/arm