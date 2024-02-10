World Ranking: Qarabag FC Advances 3 Places, Neftchi 71

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International Federation of Football History and Statistics
(IFFHS) published the new world ranking of football clubs list
which 403 teams were included, Azernews reports.
There are two representatives of Azerbaijan among those clubs,
the Qarabag and Neftchi teams.
With 146.5 points in its assets, Qarabag FC has moved up 3
places compared to last month and reached the 70th rank. Neftchi
FC, which has 57.5 points, jumped 71 places and reached 398th.
Manchester City (359 points), the last winner of the English
Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, is in the first place
of the world ranking.
The second place is occupied by Spanish Real Madrid (332
points), and the third place by Italian Inter (281 points).
