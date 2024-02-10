Jordanian Media: Azerbaijan Opens New Page For Democracy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jordanian media outlets covered the extraordinary presidential
elections held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Azernews reports.
On the internet pages of the Jordanian State Information Agency
“Petra,” the television channel“Al-Mamlaya”, the electronic
version of the leading government newspaper“Al-Raif”,
, , , and a series of articles
entitled such as“Azerbaijan opens a new page on the path of
democracy”,“Ilham Aliyev was once again elected president of
Azerbaijan” and“Preliminary results confirm the victory of Ilham
Aliyev” were published.
The articles noted that more than 6 million voters took part in
the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, and international
observers did not encounter any violations during the voting held
throughout the country.
The media outlets also emphasized that Ilham Aliyev was
re-elected president of the Azerbaijan Republic, gaining about 93%
of the votes, and the head of state and his family members voted at
the polling station established in Khankendi.
The articles said that in these presidential elections,
Azerbaijanis voted in Garabagh for the first time since the
collapse of the Soviet Union.
