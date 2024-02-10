Egypt Denounces Terrorist Attack In Mogadishu Market

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt denounced the terrorist attack that occurred in a crowded market in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, which caused many casualties, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Government and the people of Egypt offered their sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government and the people of the fraternal Republic of Somalia and the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery to all those injured.

The attack killed ten people and wounded several others when mortar shells hit the main Bakaru market in Mogadishu.

Four mortars landed on Wednesday in Bakaru market, one of Somalia's largest markets, causing civilian casualties.

The attack came a few days after the African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia completed the second phase of its withdrawal, which included 3,000 troops after a four-month delay.