Kuwait Opens Its Market For Ukrainian Fish Exporters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian companies have been allowed to export fish and fish products to the State of Kuwait.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It is the second foreign market to have been opened for Ukrainian exporters by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection this week,” Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, adding that the first was China's market for honey producers.

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, talks with international partners about facilitating the access of Ukrainian exporters to foreign markets continue.

“This is an important part of our work and a broader strategy to create new opportunities in the world for Ukrainian businesses,” Kuleba noted.

A health certificate for the export of sea and river aquatic animals (fish, mollusks, crustaceans, echinoderms, including those farm bred) and derived products from Ukraine to the State of Kuwait was published on the website of the Ukrainian State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

“We continue jointly working with the team of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the international arena, in particular to open new sales markets for Ukrainian products. The priority is to unlock markets in Asian and North American countries,” Head of the Ukrainian State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection Serhii Tkachuk stressed.

Currently, Ukraine has bilateral certificates approved for the export of fish and fish products to the European Union, Azerbaijan, United Kingdom, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Moldova, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.