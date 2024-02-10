Parliament Set To Take Up 'Historical' Discussion On Ram Temple Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) In what is going to be a golden chapter in the history of Parliamentary proceedings, both Houses of the Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- will on Saturday take up the discussion on Ram Temple that was inaugurated with a grand Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ramlalla by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on January 22.

During the discussion, which will be the first of its kind, the members of both the Houses of Parliament will also express gratitude to PM Modi for his role in Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Temple.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the House when he will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the Ram Mandir, as the final Parliament session before the Lok Sabha election concludes today.

This discussion on Ram Temple construction is being seen as a unique exercise in Parliament which had been witnessing only scenes of protests against the December 6 incident by the Congress and its allies over the years.

The government is bringing a motion on Ram Temple in Upper House and Lower House on Saturday which is the last day of the interim budget session of Parliament.

This discussion will bring to a close the proceedings of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip on Friday, directing its MPs to be present in both Houses on Saturday.

In Lok Sabha, the motion will be discussed under Rule 193. The motion will be moved by BJP MP Satya Pal Singh and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

In Rajya Sabha, the Motion will be brought under Rule 176 and will be moved by BJP MPs K. Laxman, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha.

The parliament will pass a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

