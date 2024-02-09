Charitha To Head Sri Lanka German Parliamentary Friendship Association

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Member of Parliament Hon. (Prof.) Charitha Herath was appointed as the Chair to the Sri Lanka – German Parliamentary Friendship Association.

The meeting to elect the panel of office bearers to the Sri Lanka-German Parliamentary Friendship Association of the Ninth Parliament was held at the Parliament under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Member of Parliament (Prof.) Charitha Herath expressed his gratitude for being elected as the Chair to the Friendship Association and stated that this will pave the way for enhancing the existing cooperation between Sri Lanka and Germany.

Ambassador Dr. Felix Neumann the German Ambassador to Sri Lanka was present as the Chief Guest and Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse, Ministers, State Ministers, Members of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, were also present.

Members of Parliament Sivagnanam Shritharan, Niroshan Perera and (Dr.) (Ms.) Harini Amarasuriya were appointed as Vice Presidents to the Friendship Association.

Furthermore, (Dr.) Harsha de Silva was appointed as Secretary of the association while Harshana Rajakaruna was appointed as Assistant Secretary and Udayana Kirindigoda was appointed as the Treasurer.

Addressing the occasion, the Speaker said that there is a long relationship between Sri Lanka and Germany of more than 70 years and the establishment of the friendship association will further strengthen that relationship.

Dr. Felix Neumann, the German Ambassador to Sri Lanka, congratulated the newly appointed office bearers and emphasized the importance of the Parliamentary Friendship Association to develop the relationship between the two countries in various fields. (Colombo Gazette)