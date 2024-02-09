DPRK Top Leader Vows To Build Up Military Capabilities For Eternal Security

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Feb 10 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), called on its armed forces, to build up military capabilities for eternal security of the state, it was reported, yesterday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made the requirements in a speech, during his visit to the Ministry of National Defence, on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

The foremost task for the DPRK is“to obtain eternal security,” to which end, the country“must possess absolute might, which defies any provocation, might strong enough to control the enemy,” Kim was quoted as saying.

Kim said that, the DPRK has designated the Republic of Korea (ROK) as“the first enemy state and invariable archenemy” and decided, as a state policy, to occupy and subjugate ROK territory in time of emergency, calling such moves as“an absolutely right measure for our state's eternal security and its peace and stability in the future,” according to the report.

The top leader stressed that, the KPA should have greater strength and prevent war and safeguard peace without failure of this invincible strength.

“Peace is not something to be begged for or bartered for through negotiations,” he said.

Kim also asked the KPA to be always ready for war.

“If the enemy dares to have recourse to armed force against our state, we will make a bold decision to change history and enlist all the super-powerful means in our hands unhesitatingly, so as to annihilate the enemy,” he added.– NNN-KCNA