In American Interview, Putin Only Repeated Old Propaganda Lies - European Commission

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In his interview with former American journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin said nothing new, but only repeated the old lies about Ukraine, the West, and his aggressive war against Ukraine, which has consequences for the whole world.

This was stated today in Brussels during a press briefing by the European Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We did not see anything new. He [Putin] repeated the old lies, distortions and manipulations, expressed great hostility towards the West, and this is not new. We regret that Putin, de facto, has been given a similar platform to manipulate and spread his propaganda," the European Commission spokesperson said.

She noted that Putin has once again spread his well-known lies about Ukraine, which he is trying to use to justify his criminal and unprovoked war against Ukraine, against a peaceful neighbor. This lie, however, remains dangerous, as it has already caused enormous human suffering, led to war crimes and atrocities committed by Russia against Ukrainians.

"Putin has once again demonstrated that he is not interested in real and meaningful steps towards peace, instead stating that Russia will fight 'for its interests' to the end. If Putin really wants to fight for the interests of the Russian people and his country, he must immediately and unconditionally withdraw his forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and respond to the enormous challenges that Russian society faces every day," Nabila Massrali emphasized.

According to her, a detailed analysis of the lies spread by the Russian president will soon be posted on the European resource EU&Disinfo, which already contains a description of more than 60 thousand cases of Kremlin disinformation. This data can be a useful source of reliable data when it comes to another attempt at large-scale disinformation, which is Putin's interview.

"Putin is trying to spread disinformation on a global scale - and this is what he does best to absolve himself of responsibility for the beginning of the aggression against Ukraine, to justify the atrocities during the occupation, and to avoid responsibility for the global consequences of this aggression, in terms of the surge in food and energy prices in Ukraine and other countries," the European Commission spokesperson said.

She emphasized that the EU is stepping up diplomatic efforts and is in contact with the most affected countries and international partners to bring the aggressor to justice and mitigate the global consequences of its aggression.

"Ukraine remains a top priority for the European Union, we have pledged to support Ukraine in its legitimate struggle against the aggressor, and we continue to do so.... The European Council has just approved a EUR 50 billion aid package for Ukraine, and this package is now being discussed by the EU budgetary institutions. Since the beginning of the war, the European Union has provided assistance to Ukraine totaling about 88 billion euros," Nabila Massrali added.

As reported, yesterday Putin gave an interview to a former American journalist, where he repeated numerous propaganda clichés and said that Russia could end the war against Ukraine in three weeks if the West stops supporting it.