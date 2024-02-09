Meltio And One Off Robotics Collaborate To 'Push The Limits Of Robotic Additive Manufacturing' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Meltio , a disruptive wire-laser metal deposition additive manufacturing technology leader, has agreed a technology collaboration with One Off Robotics , a specialist in robotic additive manufacturing.

The latest collaboration introduces the One Off Robotics Cell, a“turnkey metal additive manufacturing workcell” designed for a faster, more efficient, and reliable part production cycle.

The One Off Robotics Cell is a robotic metal additive system powered by Meltio's Wire Laser Metal Deposition (W-LMD) technology. The system produces cost-effective, finely printed metal parts for applications in industries including automotive, aerospace, mining, oil and gas, and many others.

With an impressive deposition rate of up to 1 kg an hour, this system excels at creating clean parts that are fully dense and mechanically equivalent or superior to those created from traditional means. The system seamlessly integrates control of the system, allowing the user to easily adjust settings and print quickly.

Its 8-axis system simplifies complex geometry printing and is configured to work with the Meltio Space robotic slicer, as well as other robotic additive software.

