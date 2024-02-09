Doha College U13 Team Champions In BSME Games 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha College's U13 team won the championship in the Abu Dhabi British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) Games 2024, a statement said. The hosts, The British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi, was second. In all, 16 British schools from across the Middle East competed.

Team results - Girls athletics: first (16 points), football: second (15 points), netball: fourth (13 points); Boys athletics: second (15 points), football: third (14 points), volleyball: fifth (12 points). Athletics - Girls & Boys combined, first overall (32 points)

Girls - 4x100 relay: third (Amy Alberts, Nour Abdellal, Millie Hegarty, Ailbhe O'Sullivan); long jump: Amy Alberts – first; 800m: Amy Alberts – second; Millie Hegarty – third; high jump: Ailbhe O'Sullivan – third; triple jump: Treasure Adeniyi – second.

Boys - 4x100 relay: third (Jafar Okin, Alfie Allen, Luqman Goolammamode, Harry Gorman); triple jump: Harry Gorman – first; Adam Sanno – second; 100m and 200m: Harry Gorman –third; 800m: Alfie Allan – second.

"The achievements of our BSME U13 team underscore the holistic approach that Doha College takes in promoting physical well-being and personal growth through the whole school sporting ethos," it was explained.

"By fostering a culture of engagement in sports and co-curricular activities, Doha College empowers its students to thrive both athletically and academically, setting them on a path toward success and fulfilment in all aspects of their lives.

""Doha College's Physical Education Department is deeply engaged in a diverse array of sporting competitions including BSME, COBIS, QUESS, and QPSSA. Moreover, they provide a wide selection of sporting CCAs and the school collaborates with Evolution Sports to offer community-based sports clubs. These initiatives play a pivotal role in fostering the physical literacy of our students."

