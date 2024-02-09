Doha College U13 Team Champions In BSME Games 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha College's U13 team won the championship in the Abu Dhabi British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) Games 2024, a statement said. The hosts, The British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi, was second. In all, 16 British schools from across the Middle East competed.
Team results - Girls athletics: first (16 points), football: second (15 points), netball: fourth (13 points); Boys athletics: second (15 points), football: third (14 points), volleyball: fifth (12 points). Athletics - Girls & Boys combined, first overall (32 points)
Girls - 4x100 relay: third (Amy Alberts, Nour Abdellal, Millie Hegarty, Ailbhe O'Sullivan); long jump: Amy Alberts – first; 800m: Amy Alberts – second; Millie Hegarty – third; high jump: Ailbhe O'Sullivan – third; triple jump: Treasure Adeniyi – second.
Boys - 4x100 relay: third (Jafar Okin, Alfie Allen, Luqman Goolammamode, Harry Gorman); triple jump: Harry Gorman – first; Adam Sanno – second; 100m and 200m: Harry Gorman –third; 800m: Alfie Allan – second.
"The achievements of our BSME U13 team underscore the holistic approach that Doha College takes in promoting physical well-being and personal growth through the whole school sporting ethos," it was explained.
"By fostering a culture of engagement in sports and co-curricular activities, Doha College empowers its students to thrive both athletically and academically, setting them on a path toward success and fulfilment in all aspects of their lives.
""Doha College's Physical Education Department is deeply engaged in a diverse array of sporting competitions including BSME, COBIS, QUESS, and QPSSA. Moreover, they provide a wide selection of sporting CCAs and the school collaborates with Evolution Sports to offer community-based sports clubs. These initiatives play a pivotal role in fostering the physical literacy of our students."
MENAFN09022024000067011011ID1107833909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.