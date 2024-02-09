Premalu Review: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's Movie Worth Your Time; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam romantic-comedy movie 'Premalu' hit theatres today. The movie is directed by Girish AD and is produced under the banner of Bhavana Studios. Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju played the lead roles in the movie. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.





The movie revolves around the love story of Sachin who finds himself between two partners. The trailer of the movie was released on February 1. The trailer depicts Sachin's instant infatuation with Reenu after encountering her at a wedding. Determined to pursue his feelings, Sachin follows Reenu to Hyderabad, where she is employed at an IT firm. However, their budding romance hits a roadblock when Sachin learns that Reenu is already involved in a relationship with someone he perceives as superior to himself. This revelation complicates their love story and introduces challenges that they must confront and overcome.

"Premalu" also features actors such as Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan in supporting roles.

