Crosley Radio Unveils Beatles Mini Turntable For 2024 Record Store Day Honoring The 1964 Beatles Ed Sullivan Appearances

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crosley Radio is teaming up with Apple Corps Ltd. & Bravado to release a limited-edition product, the 1964 Beatles Mini 3 Inch Turntable, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the band's first American concert tour. As a part of Crosley's ongoing collaboration as a founding sponsor of Record Store Day , this exclusive turntable will be available at participating record stores across the country on this year's Record Store Day, April 20th, 2024. The deal was brokered by Bravado, The Beatles North American licensing agent.The 1964 Beatles Mini Record Player pays homage to The Beatles' first ever American performance on the Ed Sullivan Show which was viewed by a then record setting audience of 75 million people and kicked off the arrival of Beatlemania in the United States. The following summer they returned to the States and embarked on First American Tour.“This has been such an exciting project to see come to fruition with our long-time partners Crosley Radio and Record Store Day,” said Vice President of Licensing at Bravado Joe Marziotto.“Creating this package that enabled us to bundle Crosley's 3” turntable along with the some of the first songs the band played on the Ed Sullivan Show including 'I Want to Hold Your Hand,' 'Till There Was You,' 'I Saw Her Standing There,' and 'She Loves You' that will be sought out by fans and collectors of all ages.”This Record Store Day exclusive is not just a tribute; it's a fully functional piece of audio equipment that is sure to please any music enthusiast. It's equipped with:●Ability to stream vinyl via external speakers with the built-in Bluetooth transmitter●Pre-mounted AT3600L moving magnet cartridge●Full-size turntable features like adjustable pitch control, a clear dust cover, headphone jack, and post adapters for large-hole records.●Aux output with RCA conversion cable included●Four 3-inch Beatles releases with unique, collectible artwork●Matching record carrying case that can hold up to ten 3-inch recordsIn addition to The Beatles Mini 3 Inch Turntable with the four songs performed on Ed Sullivan, the same individual titles will be available separately in a limited-release vinyl pressing in the 3-inch format, allowing for current Beatles collectors a chance to own these unique releases.“Crosley is so proud to be a founding sponsor of Record Store Day and a supporter of independent record stores,” said Crosley Radio President Keith Starr.“We love to create unique products that can make each year something special for music fans, and we are more than excited to finally share the 1964 Beatles Mini Record Player with everyone.”Shop your local record store on Record Store Day, April 20th, 2024, to secure your piece of music history. Enthusiasts are encouraged to check with their local record stores for availability, as this commemorative release is set to captivate fans and collectors alike."The creation of this 1964 Beatles Mini Turntable celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the band's appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show is one of the most exciting things that Record Store Day has ever done with Crosley,” said Co-Founder of Record Store Day Michael Kurtz.“Over three years in the works, this project brought in the expertise and talent from Apple's offices in London to the famous Toyokasei pressing plant in Tokyo. All in time for the million plus music fans who descend on record stores for our big day. We could not be more thrilled."To find a participating Record Store Day location, visit .Tune in to and @crosleyradio on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more about Crosley's lineup of products.About Crosley Radio:Crosley Radio is a leading innovator in the record player industry, recognized for its blend of retro designs with modern technology. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Crosley Radio continues to be a trailblazer in audio technology as one of the largest record player manufacturers to date.About Record Store Day:Record Store Day, the organization, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases and other fun things. Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, takes place annually. Record Store Day 2024 is April 20.

