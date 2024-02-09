Next-Generation Sequencing Market And Emerging Clinical Applications: NGS-Based Diagnostics For 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 And 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Since

NGS platforms can sequence an entire genomic region or even an entire genome, a single test can examine hundreds or thousands of clinically important genetic variations. This means that one test can replace multiple conventional single-gene tests, providing an advantage in price and in the amount of precious sample needed for the test itself.

NGS is often more accurate and reliable than existing diagnostics. This can result in better clinical outcomes. For example, NGS can increase the pregnancy success rates in in vitro fertilization applications. Also, in rare genetic diseases, NGS can increase the success rates for determining a molecular diagnosis.

The NGS platform enables companies to expand the menu of disorders/diseases over time after initial launch of a test. This strategy has been employed in reproductive health applications, for example, launching a test to initially screen for aneuploidies, and then later expanding the test to include screening for additional genetic variants. These features of NGS platforms provide a solid basis for the use of this technology in the clinic.

The scope of the report includes clinical NGS technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents, and companies. The markets for NGS-based diagnostics are given for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2028. This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact clinical NGS applications. Liquid biopsy formats are discussed. The main market driving forces are also discussed.

The report examines the markets by test complexity, clinical indication and test purpose. Test complexity refers to the plex level (i.e., the number of genetic markers that can be analyzed within a sample) and coverage (e.g., the extent to which the genome is covered) of the test. Examining the market by test complexity provides valuable insight into which products (e.g., sample preparation, NGS instrument, informatics, etc.) will be in demand in the future.

The report provides market data and forecasts for NGS diagnostics by specific applications, including those for oncology, cardiovascular diseases, clinical microbiology/infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurological disorders, reproductive health, and transplant medicine.

Industry sectors analyzed include DNA sequencing instruments; long-read sequencing; sequencing informatics; target enrichment; CTC capture and detection; liquid biopsy; cancer screening/early detection; direct-to-consumer testing; and noninvasive prenatal testing. More than 100 companies in the clinical NGS industry are profiled in this report.

The Report Includes



41 data tables and 237 additional tables

An overview of the global market for emerging clinical applications of next-generation sequencing

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by disease indication, test complexity, test purpose, application and geographic region

Discussion of market opportunities for clinical NGS products, clinical applications, industry structure, regulatory scenarios and use of NGS-based diagnostics and technologies

Coverage of genome mapping programs, technological advances and innovations in NGS platforms, and the Ion Torrent Genexus System from Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Magnis NGS Prep System lfrom Agilent Technologies Inc

Description of NGS-oriented tests such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), and a discussion of their advantages

Market share analysis of the key companies and a look at their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies, plus a patent analysis Profiles of the leading players, including Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies Inc., and BGI Genomics

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview



Liquid and Tissue Biopsy

Clinical NGS Market

Growth Drivers of Clinical NGS

Key Trends Industry

Chapter 4 Technology Background



Importance of DNA

Genetic Variation and Analysis

Genetic Analysis Technologies

Sequencing in Clinical Applications

Sequencing Technologies

History of DNA Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing Technology

NGS Platforms

Short-Read Platforms

Long-Read Platforms

Informatics Technologies

Base Calling

Mapping to a Reference Sequence

Variant Analysis

Artificial Intelligence Technologies Clinical Sequencing Technology Challenges

Chapter 5 Clinical NGS Initiatives and Emerging Technologies



R&D Initiatives and Programs

1+ Million Genomes

Access to Treatment and Testing (ACTT)

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP)

Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative

Blood Profiling Atlas

Cancer-ID

Cancer Moon Shots Program

China Precision Medicine Initiative

ClinGen

CTC Trap Consortium

diaRNAgnosis Project

Early Cancer Detection Consortium

EpiFemCare

France Genomic Medicine Plan

Friends of Cancer Research Project

Genomic Medicine Sweden

HCA-Organoid

Human Cell Atlas

Human Immunomics Initiative

Immunomonitor Consortium

Integration of Imaging and Fluid-Based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program

Intervene

Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care

Liquid Biopsy-Based Malignant Tumor Early Screening Technology Research and Development Project

Liver Cancer Early Screening Comprehensive Prevention and Control Project

Lung Cancer Genomic Screening Project for Individualized Medicine in Asia

Million Veteran Program

Medical Genome Initiative

MedSeq

Precision Medicine Initiative

Prompt

QuIP Project

SPHERES

Target ALS Diagnosis Initiative

TopMed

Treehouse Childhood Cancer Initiative

Very Rare Cancer Consortium

Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Consortium

Single-Cell Research

Cambridge Single-Cell Analysis Core Facility

Harvard Medical School Single-Cell Core

Mayo Medical Genome Facility

National Center for Single-Cell Biology

Next-Generation Single-Cell Analysis Program

Single-Cell Analysis Core

UC San Francisco Single-Cell Analysis Center

The Wistar Institute of Anatomy and Biology Population Sequencing Projects

Chapter 6 Clinical NGS Applications

Chapter 7 Clinical NGS Industry

Chapter 8 ESG Development

Chapter 9 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Chapter 10 Clinical NGS Markets

Chapter 11 Patent Review

Chapter 12 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bgi Genomics Co. Ltd

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Accuragen Holdings

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Alcen

Ambry Genetics

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Angle Plc

Apostle Sciences

Arcedi Biotech Aps

Armonica Technologies Inc.

Arup Laboratories

Asuragen Inc.

Baylor Genetics

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Berry Genomics Beijing

Biocaptiva Ltd.

Biocept Inc.

Biodesix

Biofluidica

Biolidics Ltd

Biological Dynamics

Biomodal

Bionano Genomics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne

C2I Genomics

Capio Biosciences

Caredx Inc.

Caris Life Science

Cegat Gmbh

Cell Microsystems

Centrillion Genomics Technologies

Claret Bioscience

Clear Note Health

Clinical Genomics Technologies

Cyclomics

Cygnus Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Danaher

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd.

Delfi Diagnostics

Diacarta

Diagnologix Llc

Diagnomics Inc.

Diamir Bio

Dnalytics

Dnanexus Inc.

Earlydiagnostics

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics Ag

Eurofins Genomics

Everly Health Inc.

Exact Sciences Corp.

Exopert

Exosomics Inc.

Ezlife Bio

Fabric Genomics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Freenome Holdings Inc.

Fulgent Genetics

Full Genomes Corp.

Gene By Gene Ltd.

Genedx Llc

Geneseq Biosciences

Genomoncology Llc

Genosaber

Grail Inc.

Guardant Health

Helio Genomics

Helix Inc.

Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Imagia Canexia Health

Incelldx Inc.

Inex Innovate Private Ltd

Inoviq

Interpace Biosciences Inc.

Invitae Corp.

Invivoscribe Inc.

Jabrehoo Med Tech Co. Ltd.

Jbs Science

Jumpcode Genomics

Koninklijke Philips

Labgenomics

Lucence Health

Macrogen

Mapmygenome

Mdxhealth Inc.

Medgenome

Medicover Genetics

Merck Kgaa

Micareo Rare Cell Diagnostics

Micronoma Inc.

Mir Scientific

Mutantdx

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Natera Inc.

Nebula Genomics

Neogenomics Laboratories

New England Biolabs

New Horizon Health Ltd.

Novigenix

Novogene Co. Ltd.

Nrichdx Inc.

Nuprobe Inc.

Nx Prenatal Inc.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc

Oncocyte Corp.

Oncodna

Opko Health

Orchid

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pangaea Oncology

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Personalis Inc.

Phase Scientific

Pieriandx

Predicine

Prenetics Group

Qcdx Llc

Quantapore

Quantgene Inc.

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics

Rarecells Inc.

Ravgen

Real Time Genomics

Resolution Bioscience Inc.

Saga Diagnostics

Sano Genetics

Screencell

Seekin Inc.

Sequencing

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Single Technologies

Smartcatch

Strand

Strata Oncology

Syapse Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Takara Bio Inc.

Telexos Gmbh

Twinstrand Biosciences Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Unchained Labs

Universal Dx

Vela Diagnostics

Veracyte

Volitionrx

Vortex Biosciences

Yourgene Health Yikon Genomics

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets