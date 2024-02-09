Be A Coquette Girl' With Essence Cosmetics This Valentine's Day!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This Valentine's, if you are looking for“THE” glam makeup look whether it's for your date night for a girls' night or even just chilling at home, the Coquette Makeup Look would be the way to go! It's Valentine's Day of 2024, and still Tiktok's favorite trend“The Coquette Makeup” is here to stay. The coquette look is the ultra-feminine look of the season, it's the girliest of girly makeup looks.

It's all about the pink, and oversaturated cheeks, blurred lips, fluttery and elongated eyes.





How to Create the Coquette Makeup Look?

We will break down the steps for you to become a Coquette girl for your date this Valentine's Day







To begin with this makeup look, it's important to achieve a flawless base. The first step would be to correct any imperfections in your face using a color corrector, like essence Conceal Like a Pro Color Corrector, and then a lightweight concealer for a spotless under-eye. After this, to imitate flawless skin, you can use a full coverage and matte foundation like the I LOVE FLAWLESS SKIN foundation.- Once the perfect base is ready, you are ready to apply the star of the show - The Blush. Apply a generous amount of pink tone blush which blends into your skin, like the blush from Bloom, Baby Bloom! Eye and face palette. Apply the blush to your cheekbones and temples, your nose, and some onto your eyelids as well.The more pink, the closer you are to the Coquette look.Elongated eyes would be the quintessential eye look for the Coquette girl. You can use the essence Dip Eyeliner Waterproof 24h Long-Lasting for a more defined and elaborate look. Doll-like lashes would be ideal for this look, to get fluttery lashes, you can use a mascara that pops your eyes like essence Lash Without Limits Extreme Lengthening & Volume Mascara Ultra Black.- Even though a highlighter is not an important step of this look, you can use a minimal highlighter from the previously mentioned Bloom, Baby Bloom! Eye and face palette to the same areas you applied blush.- The final step to finish off your Coquette Look is to have a similar shade of pink lip as your blush. Using a lip tint would help you to have the perfect lip look for this trend. You want to use a hydrating lip tint like Essence TINTED kiss hydrating lip tint, which will keep your lips hydrated and last all throughout your date night!



There you go! Now, you have achieved the most perfect Coquette makeup look for your special Valentine's Day. You should pair this makeup look with an outfit that has frills, laces, ribbons, or bows. Don't forget to add a tiny bow to your hair!