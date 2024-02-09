Azerbaijan, US Explore Financial Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan and
the US discussed cooperation in the financial sector, Trend reports.
According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), a meeting was
held with representatives of the Bank of New York Mellon.
The CBA noted that during the meeting the macroeconomic
situation in Azerbaijan, issues of development of the banking
sector, as well as prospects for cooperation between the financial
systems of both countries were discussed.
To note, back in 2022 it was reported that Azerbaijani banks
could establish correspondent relations with the Bank of New York
Mellon.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832498
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.