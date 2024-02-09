               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, US Explore Financial Cooperation


2/9/2024 5:11:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan and the US discussed cooperation in the financial sector, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), a meeting was held with representatives of the Bank of New York Mellon.

The CBA noted that during the meeting the macroeconomic situation in Azerbaijan, issues of development of the banking sector, as well as prospects for cooperation between the financial systems of both countries were discussed.

To note, back in 2022 it was reported that Azerbaijani banks could establish correspondent relations with the Bank of New York Mellon.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832498

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search