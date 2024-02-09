AW Rostamani Group And EV-Only Brand, 'ZEEKR,' Enter Partnership To Launch Premium Electric Vehicles In The UAE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9 February 2024: AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading conglomerate, continues to champion technological innovation by announcing its partnership with ZEEKR, a global pure electric premium vehicle subsidiary of Geely Holding Group. This collaboration between AWR and ZEEKR marks a strategic advancement in the local automotive landscape, introducing vehicles that merge cutting-edge technology with bold, distinctive design.

This groundbreaking collaboration breaks new ground and aligns with the UAE government's vision and the undertakings promised by the recent COP28 final agreement to transition to cleaner fuel emissions.

Michel Ayat, Chief Executive Officer of Automotive at AW Rostamani Group, commented on the partnership:“Aligned with the UAE's pursuit of sustainable mobility, AWR Group's aim is to pioneer tech-forward mobility solutions. The collaboration with ZEEKR showcases our dedication to contribute to the green mobility landscape in the country while delivering globally inspired products that anticipate the needs of our diverse customer base.”

Wang (Cannon) Hao, ZEEKR MENA Regional Director , stated:“ZEEKR offers a technologically advanced, premium EV experience, embodying our brand proposition of 'imagine beyond.' We are committed to aligning with the UAE government's electric vehicle and green mobility goals, contributing positively to the nation's sustainable transportation practices. Our partnership with AW Rostamani Group in the UAE strongly supports ZEEKR's positioning as we introduce vehicles that showcase bold and innovative design to the market. ZEEKR is set to redefine automotive standards as it continues to establish itself as a leading premium EV brand alongside our partners, AW Rostamani Group, who have an ever-evolving legacy of understanding customer preferences and delivering award winning customer experience.”

AW Rostamani Group is set to debut ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X in the UAE in March 2024, bringing smarter driving experiences for customers in the areas of luxurious interior space, innovative safety features, and world-class EV performance.

Customers looking for premium electric vehicles will soon be able to visit immersive, state-of-the-art showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to experience what electric luxury truly means. ZEEKR premium models will be available for test drives and bookings starting March this year,

and customers can visit zeekr or call 800ZEEKR.