3 States Sending Rebate Checks In November: Is Yours One Of Them?

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) It's been more than three years since the approval of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), and most federal stimulus distribution has ended. Owing to the turbulent economy and other financial challenges, several states have implemented their own stimulus programs, and three such states will be sending rebate checks in November. In this article, we will detail the states sending rebate checks in November.

States sending rebate checks in November

Alabama taxpayers could get up to $300 this month (Single filers $150, couples filing jointly $300). About 1.9 million taxpayers are estimated to get the one-time rebate from Alabama . The rebate is estimated to cost roughly $383 million, while the money to fund the rebate payment will come from a $2.8 billion surplus in the state's Education Trust Fund.

Taxpayers must have filed a state income tax return for 2021 on or before Oct. 17, 2022, to qualify for the rebate check. Those who are claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer on their 2021 return or those who didn't file a return are not eligible for the payment.

Alabama is scheduled to send out the rebate beginning November 30. Visit the Alabama Department of Revenue website for more details on the rebate.

Arizona will be sending Families Tax Rebate this month to taxpayers with dependants by November 15. The amount of rebate could vary depending on the number of eligible children or dependents you have.

Eligible taxpayers with children under 17 years will get $250 per child (up to three dependents), while those with dependents over the age of 18 will get $100 each.

Full-year residents who have filed their personal income tax return for tax year 2021, claimed at least one dependent tax credit, and have at least $1 in Arizona personal income tax liability in tax year 2019, 2020, or 2021 will qualify for the rebate.

Those who meet the requirements will get the rebate check automatically, either through direct deposit or directly into their bank account. Visit the Arizona Department of Revenue website for more details on the Families Tax Rebate.

Virginia will also be sending rebate money this month to taxpayers who had filed their 2022 state return by Nov. 1, 2023, and have a 2022 tax liability. The state is expected to send the rebate checks starting November 7.

Eligible individual filers will get $200, while couples filing jointly will get $400 in a one-time tax rebate. The rebate will be sent out on a rolling basis, Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a recent press release .

Those who received this year's state tax refund by direct deposit will likely receive the rebate in the same bank account. Others will get the rebate by paper check. Taxpayers can visit

href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener virginia/rebat

to get more details on the rebate.