Asian Cup 2023 Final Tickets Now Available For Purchase

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has announced on their social media platforms that tickets for the Final match are now on sale.



Fans eager to witness the grand finale of the tournament can purchase their tickets here.

The Final, promising an exciting Arab derby between the defending champions and hosts, Qatar and the determined Jordanian team, is set to captivate fans with its high stakes and dynamic play.

As the Qatar 2023 edition draws to a close, it leaves fans thoroughly entertained by one of the most exhilarating Asian Cups so far.



The Final is scheduled to take place at Lusail Stadium, the venue for the World Cup final, on February 10 at 6 PM local Doha time.